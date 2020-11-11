An EFCC investigating officer, Mr Adariko Michael, on Tuesday alleged that N2.2 billion was spent on prayers in Nigeria and Saudi Arabia to win the war against insurgency in the country.

Michael was giving evidence as the first prosecution witness (PW1) in the trial of retired Col. Sambo Dasuki, former National Security Adviser (ONSA) to President Goodluck Jonathan in the alleged two billion dollars arms deal fraud.

Others charged with Dasuki are a former General Manager with the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Aminu Baba-kusa, Acacia Holdings Limited and Reliance Referral Hospital Limited.

The EFCC charged them with 32 counts bordering on misappropriation, criminal breach of trust, dishonest release and receiving various sums of money before Justice Husseini Baba-Yusuf.

Led in evidence by the EFCC counsel, Rotimi Jacobs SAN, Micheal said N750million was allegedly transferred from the ONSA special account to Reliance Referral Hospital Limited’s account with First Bank.

He added that N650million was also transferred to Acacia Holding Limited’s account with EcoBank, while another N600million and N200million were transferred to the company’s account with UBA.

“Between Sept. 27, 2013, and April 16, 2015, N50 million was credited to Reliance Referral Hospital’s account.

“Based on responses from the banks involved, as investigating officer, we found out that money was transferred to several individuals and companies.

“When we went through the account statement, we asked the second defendant (Aminu Babakusa) the reason for this.

“He informed us that the money was used to hire Clerics to pray for the nation as regards Boko Haram crisis.

“When we asked him to provide the names, contacts and phone numbers of the clerics he hired to pray for the nation, he mentioned only two,” he said.

After listening to the testimony,

Justice Baba-Yusuf, adjourned the matter until Nov. 11 for the continuation of hearing. (NAN)

