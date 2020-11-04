Sharks Stadium, venue of the 2nd edition of Governor Wike Pre-Season Football Tournament will be ready for what is regarded as the most star-studded preparatory competition in Nigeria.

Member of the Organising Committee in charge of Venue, Chuks Ezeji, stated this while inspecting works being done to put all facilities in place for the competition which kicks off on Friday.

According to him, Sharks Stadium has hosted several local and international football competitions in the past and as such, the pre-season football tournament would not be an exception.

He noted further that everything is being done to put all facilities in place for a successful competition.

“I can assure you that the stadium will be ready for the competition. Port Harcourt has always been a good host and we will make sure this is no exception.

“The Ministry of Sports has provided the needed funds and logistics, so we are putting finishing touches to all areas to ensure a good job,” he stressing , the pitch is in great shape and would be ready for football action.

Also speaking, Chairman of the Organising Committee, Bashir Badawiy said he was impressed with the level of interest from clubs across Nigeria.

He said: “I am impressed with the level of interest shown from clubs across Nigeria. Till this moment, clubs are still contacting me, unfortunately we cannot accommodate all the clubs.

“The teams coming to Port Harcourt will have a great time and we are happy to welcome them. We are ready and we expect to have an exceptional tournament.”

Badawiy reiterated that all COVID-19 protocols would be observed throughout the competition.