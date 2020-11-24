By Dan Avery For Dailymail.com

Published: 18:30 EST, 23 November 2020 | Updated: 18:30 EST, 23 November 2020

Facebook has launched a new feature to help users find the giving spirit during the holiday season.

Available in the US through Facebook’s Community Help hub, ‘Drives’ allows you to collect clothing, food and other necessities for those in need around your location.

After you set a goal for how many items you’re collecting, a goal tracker indicates how far you still need to go.

Your Drive appears in your News Feed and Timeline, as well as in the main Community Help section.

The feature debuted Monday and should be widely available in the coming days, Facebook said.

All Drives are also set to be reviewed to make sure they don’t violate company policies.

Scroll down for video

Available in the US through Facebook’s Community Help hub, ‘Drives’ allows users to start collecting clothing, food and other necessities for those in need

To start a Drive, type ‘Community Help’ in the Facebook Search tab and go to the main Community Help page. From there Click ‘Offer Help’ and then ‘Create Drive.’

In a blog post on Monday, Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg said users have already raised more than $100 million for COVID-19 causes on Facebook and Instagram and $65 million for racial justice causes.

‘One hundred percent of what’s raised for nonprofits on Facebook and Instagram goes directly to the organizations,’ she wrote, ‘and all donations are securely processed by Facebook Pay, making it seamless to donate in just a few taps.’

Sandberg also promoted Peace Through Music: A Global Event for Social Justice, a star-studded Facebook Live fundraiser at noon ET on Giving Tuesday, December 1, featuring Aloe Blacc, Billie Eilish, Becky G, Carlos Santana, Ringo Starr, Skip Marley, and others.

Drives debuted Monday and should be widely available in the coming days, Facebook said. All Drives will be reviewed to make sure they don’t violate company policies

On Giving Tuesday, December 1, Facebook will match eligible donations to U.S. nonprofits made on the platform, up to $7 million

Proceeds will benefit the Playing for Change Foundation, the United Nations Population Fund, Sankofa, Silkroad and The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation.

All day, Facebook will match eligible donations to U.S. nonprofits made on the platform, up to $7 million.

Earlier this month the social media giant announced several new tools intended to promote giving, including fundraiser stickers in Facebook Stories and a ‘Donate’ button on Instagram that enables nonprofits with business accounts to raise money directly.

Starting today, Instagram users can fundraise with stickers on Stories and on Instagram Live.

A new ‘Donate’ button on Instagram enables nonprofits with business accounts to raise money directly

A feature allowing users to post fundraisers directly to their Instagram Feed is also being rolled out, according to Sandberg.

The company has also launched charity livestreaming tools for Facebook Gaming Level Up creators.

Creators can choose from a list of approved charities available for fundraisers in their region and allow viewers to donate while watching a livestream.