Couple – Williams Uchemba and Brunella Oscar

Styling- @medlinboss

Dress- @xtrabrideslagos

Makeup- @bibyonce

Hairstylist- @dvreloaded

Photography- @felixcrown

Nollywood actor and comedian Williams Uchemba recently tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Brunella Oscar.

The couple’s marriage was met with several wellwishes from fans and loved ones.

Brunella has shared the details of their love story with Weddung Digest Naija as she disclosed that they met on Facebook after she sent him a message.

According to her, she sent him a message after she stumbled on a video of his and watched it. She added that while watching the video, she heard a voice saying, “This is my husband”.

She went on to dislcose that everyone thought she was crazy because although she did not get a reply, she went to school where she was pursing her master degree the next day, “happy and smiling” and telling everyone that she had met her husband the night before.

She said she got a reply from him on the afternoon of November 23, 2016, and he asked her where she’s from.

After she told him, she asked where he’s from and he replied: “I am from that state your mother doesn’t want you to marry from.”

Things got interesting from there as he gave her his number and asked that she sent him a Whatsapp message. They spoke for hours that night on video call and this soon became their norm, marking the start of their relationship.

Her story reads in part: