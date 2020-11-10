Award-winning Nigerian rapper, Folarin Falana alias Falz, has released the visuals of his 2019 single ‘Johnny’.

The video is a tribute to the victims of police brutality and victims of the #EndSARS protests and the Lekki shootings.

The video was shot in Lagos and directed by Oluthewave.

‘Johnny’ which was the first single in Falz’s last album ‘Moral Instruction’ was originally released on January 15, 2019.

The singer sampled Fela Kuti’s 1997 hit ‘J.J.D Johnny Just Drop’ in the song.

Announcing the inspiration behind the video on his Instagram account on Tuesday, he wrote, ‘‘We will never forget the heroes that have been unlawfully slain. This is for them. For every single Nigerian life snatched away unlawfully, we must make sure we get justice.

”Almost two years since I released the audio. Even more disturbing to think that as time passed, the message became more relevant.’’

In the video, Falz raps about injustice and extrajudicial killings in Nigeria using the character ‘Johnny’ to represent the average Nigerian youth.

The singer also included footage from the Lekki Toll shootings, as well as videos of victims of police killings, and their families.

Watch the video below: