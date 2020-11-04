Our Reporter

THE Adogun Atele Family of Itele-Awori in Ado/Odo/Ota Local Government Area of Ogun State has asked Obasanjo Farms Nigeria Ltd to regularise the documents on its farm in Ota.

It said neither former President Olusegun Obasanjo nor his farm has any land in Itele-Awori because the High Court and the Court of Appeal have voided the title Obasanjo Farms Nigeria Ltd purportedly acquired from Ogungbemi Alagbeji Family.

The family urged the former President to rectify his title with the family through their lawyer, Chief Victor Odunaiya.

The family in a statement said Obasanjo Farms Nigeria Ltd purportedly acquired land in Itele from Chief Raufu Ilo, Chief Tijani Olugbode, Muritala Fatoyinbo, Alhaji Jimoh Arowolo, Chief Samuel Olatunji Asorobi, Aminu Bamishebi, Obi Ajiboye and Jubrilla Bamisebi, all members of Ogungbemi Alagbeji Descendants Family.

The statement added that the titles on Itele land purportedly conferred on Obasanjo Farms Nigeria Limited have been nullified and declared null and void by virtue of the judgment of Ogun State High Court and that of the Court of Appeal delivered in Appeal No- CA/IB/19/2014 and Appeal No- Ca/IB/367/2014.

The family reiterated that the vast tract of land measuring approximately 1836.76 hectare or 4538.82 acres being at Itele-Awori via Ota in the Ado/Odo/Ota Local Government Area of Ogun State belonged to Itele Family.

The vast land enclosed 16 villages, namely Aiyetoro-Itele, Odan Otun Itele, Ewu-Ajasa Itele, Lafenwa-Itele, Olugbode-Itele, Oguntedo-Itele, Ejigun Itele, Aparadija-Itele, Adeleye-Itele’ Beyioku-Itele, Egunjobi-Itele, Efura-Itele, Sogunro-Itele, Kongi-Itele, Senikoro-Itele and Onifade Itele.

The family said the Adogun Atele Family, whose head of family is Chief Taoridi Dada from Ogunrounbi branch, also has Pa. Nurudeen Akanbi Alimi Akapo from Oosa branch, Mr. Sunday Mathew Owotolu from Imidawo branch and Alhaji Monsuru Ashifatu Yusuf Oseni from Alagbeji branch as its principal members.

The family said the Adogun Atele and not Ogungbemi Alagbeji has been declared the founder and first settler of Itele by the Supreme Court of Nigeria in its judgment dated December 16, 2011.