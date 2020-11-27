By Egufe Yafugborhi

A family has urged the Rivers state Judicial Commission of Inquiry into perceived rights violations by the police to ensure prosecution of former Rivers Commander of disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), Akin Fakorede and four others for alleged murder of their son, Chief Nelson Yellowe in March 2019.

The grieving family at the day two hearing of petitions by the commission in Port Harcourt yesterday also demanded N1billion as damages for the murder of the 27-year old final year student of the University of Port Harcourt.

Mrs Annah West, elder sister to the deceased deposed before the commission that, “My brother was last seen March 13, 2019 and was reported missing by his colleagues in school. We began to search for him, went to several Police stations. I personally went to SARS twice. My brother and other people also went there. We were told he was never in their custody.

“Now, April 26, 2019, we found his body in UPTH Mortuary. He was deposited there by men of SARS, Rukpokwu, by an officer named Samuel Sunday. We got this information from his fellow detainee, someone once detained by SARS. That is the person that told us the fate of our son and brother.

“So, we are here to tell the whole world what happened to this young man. My brother was a final year student of Uniport in the Faculty of Humanities. He was studying Christian and Religious Studies.

“We do not have details of the conclusive investigation report. It was not availed the family and that was part of what we told the panel today. We are demanding justice.

“The person who deposited my brother’s body in the mortuary is Samuel Sunday. As part of the investigation, we found out he was in company of one Mike, the team leader. There was another Friday Ikuku and there was Officer Wilson. Akin Fakorede was then the OC of SARS.

She further accused the State Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Department (SCIID) of allegedly extorting N300, 000 to conduct autopsy on Solomon’s corpse and other money for logistics to enable them carry out investigation which report was never made available to the family.

Chairman of the Commission of Inquiry, Justice Chukwunenye Uriri (Rtd) adjourned till Tuesday, December 1, 2020, for cross examination of the witness and continuation of hearing.

