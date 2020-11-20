A family-of-four who relied on fast food dinner have shed a combined 378lbs.

Michael Doran, 45, from New York, kickstarted his family’s transformation after seeing a photo of his 327lbs frame at a work conference and deciding he wanted to ‘change his ways’.

His wife Michelle, 43, joined his healthier eating plan, which in turn inspired son Zane, 17, who was living at home and daughter Paige, 26, who is a professional chef and lived out of town, but also wanted to shift some weight.

Michael, has managed to shed an impressive 148lbs, while his wife Michelle, who weighed 280lbs, lost 126lbs. Their daughter Paige, who weighed 266lbs, lost 56lbs.

The Doran family, from New York, lost an incredible 378lbs after ditching their unhealthy lifestyle (pictured before)

The family, pictured after their weight loss, also started exercising regularly, which is something they had previously avoided

Michael also said that he didn’t want to force his children into dieting and left the decision up to them (the family pictured before their impressive weight loss)

Michael (pictured before, left) reached his maximum weight of 327lbs because of his diet and it was this point that drove him to change his lifestyle (pictured now, right)

Business owner Michael said: ‘We were very unhealthy and often lived off fast food. I’d eat junk food such as burgers, fries and ice-cream all day long whilst working.

‘It was easier for us to grab a pizza on the way home as opposed to cooking. But after seeing a photo of myself at a conference, I decided to change my ways.

‘I never expected my journey to have such a positive impact on my whole family. We didn’t want to force Paige and Zane into dieting but when they saw how much happier and healthier we are.

‘They jumped on board. We no longer gather around the table to scoff unhealthy food – we go kayaking and hiking. We are the closest and healthiest we have ever been.’

Michael switched up his lifestyle so that he worked out six times a week and started eating a low-carb diet.

Teaching assistant Michelle said she discovered a new lease of life as her frame started to shrink.

She said: ‘I knew it wasn’t good for us to continue eating junk but it was definitely easier. I decided to support Michael on his journey by eating the same food as it was tough for him to see us scoffing pizza whilst he had a healthy option.

‘However, I continued to feed Zane, then 14, frozen food because he liked it. Paige was living out of town but she had an unhealthy diet too.’

The combined dieting and exercising has helped bring the family together. Pictured: Micheal before his weight loss

Paige (right) and Zane (second-right) made the decision to ditch the junk food in 2018. The family are pictured after their weight loss

Michael said it had been easier for him and wife Michelle to pick up a pizza after work than cook at home. The family are pictured with their old jeans

Michael continued: ‘I am super thankful that Michelle made the choice to join in. We are now stronger than ever and enjoy long walks and hikes. We didn’t want to push our children into anything.

‘Zane was 14 and teenagers like to eat junk so we wanted him to continue being a kid.’

In 2018, Paige and Zane made the decision to eat healthy and join the Isagenix program. The Isagenix diet incorporates aspects of fasting and meal-replacement plans – something their parents praise for their incredible weight loss.

Michelle said: ‘We’ve tried dieting before and they never work. However these shakes do and we couldn’t live without them now. One day at dinner time, Zane said he doesn’t want to eat pizzas, or burgers any more.

Michelle, who tipped the scales at 283lbs, pictured left, also changed her eating habits after seeing the improvements in her husband (pictured now, right)

Michelle lost 128lbs in 18 months, which prompted her to replace her wardrobe with size 10 clothing (pictured showing off her new muscles with Michael)

‘And would prefer to have salads or chicken and vegetables. We were delighted to have set a good example.’

Michelle said: ‘Paige, then 24, was in shock when she saw the remarkable change and wanted to do it too.

‘Zane and Michael work out together in our garage gym and go running of a weekend.’

