Melania Trump

…Says she is gifted, talented, intelligent and beautiful.

She speaks 6 languages fluently and was highly successful as an international model and beauty Queen and in other fields of commerce and human endeavour long before meeting her husband President Donald Trump.

Despite all the insults and misrepresentations meted out to her, her family, her son and her husband she has never said a word or responded to her haters and detractors.

Through it all she remained undaunted, focused, strong, dignified, resilient and well above them all even in the most trying times. Her silence, loyalty and self-respect was her strength and shield.

She supported her husband through thick and thin and never waivered. She never sought to expose his weaknesses or to humiliate, disrespect and undermine him.

READ ALSO: Trump insists Biden won the election through rigging

She guarded him jealously even as she protected her son Baron and shielded him from public glare and the evil eye.

Dutiful, respectful and humble: a good mother and a good wife. This is a woman of class and substance. This is the real deal. This is a lady.

US First Lady Melania Trump holds a baby during a visit to the Greater Accra Regional Hospital in Accra on October 2, 2018, as she begins a week long trip to Africa to promote her “Be Best” campaign. / AFP PHOTO /

I have no doubt that this is Donald Trump’s greatest blessing and the source of his pride, strength and joy.

First Lady Melania Trump

Vanguard News Nigeria