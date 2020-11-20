The police command in Niger State has arrested a man, Abubakar Maibabo, for allegedly killing his two children at Maidabo village in Salka, Nasko Local Government Area.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, Wasiu Abiodun, disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Minna.

Mr Abiodun said that on November 14, around 2 a.m., police operatives attached to Nasko Division, arrested the suspect.

“The suspect killed his children with a cutlass, one Umar Abubakar, 8, and Shehu Abubakar, 4, while he hid the corpses in the bush in separate sacks.

“During interrogation, the suspect confessed to the crime and claimed that the incident was an act of God,’’ Mr Abiodun said.

He noted that the corpses were taken to General Hospital Nasko for autopsy while the case was still under investigation.

(NAN)