A 62-year-old man, Innocent Gbaraka, has lamented the murder of his 29-year-old son, Gospel Gbaraka, by a police officer identified simply as James, an inspector.

Gospel, firstborn of his father, was an employee of Prudential Guard Limited, a private security company and was attached to Bulk Strategic Reserve Limited, a company located at the Abonnema Wharf Area of Port Harcourt, Rivers State capital.

He was a graduate of Imo State Polytechnic, Owerri.

Mr James, who is with the Marine Base Police Station at the Wharf Area in the city, was also on guard at the same company as the deceased.

According to the father, no reason has been given either by witnesses or the police for the murder of his son by the cop.