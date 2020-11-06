By Snejana Farberov For Dailymail.com

Published: 11:51 EST, 6 November 2020 | Updated: 14:28 EST, 6 November 2020

A California father, a stepmother and two others have been found guilty of torturing and abusing a 15-year-old girl over the course of six months, including breaking her nose, beating her with a bat and cutting her with scissors and a knife.

At the conclusion of a bench trial this week, Orange County Superior Court Judge Gregg Prickett found Louis Hill, 41, guilty of torture and child abuse, Shalonda Hill, 41, and Yulonda Parker, 59, guilty of torture, child abuse and assault with a deadly weapon, and Delores Porter, 61, guilty of child abuse.

The convictions stem from the horrific abuse that prosecutors said Louis Hill had inflicted on his daughter, along with his wife, Shalonda; the girl’s step-grandmother, Parker; and a family friend, Porter, whom the victim knew as ‘auntie.’

The abuse came to light on June 15, 2018, when the 15-year-old girl managed to make her way to UCLA Medical Center to seek treatment for her numerous injuries, reported Orange County Register.

Her three family members and Porter were arrested over the next two days.

A neighbor told ABC7 at the time that it was not uncommon to hear the adult occupants of the home telling one another, ‘I’m going to kill you.’

Other children who were found inside the family’s home in Anaheim were taken into protective custody.

Court records alleged that from January 2018 to June 2018, the victim sustained chipped teeth and a broken nose, had her feet pricked with a needle and doused with bleach, and endured torture involving a knife, scissors and a hammer.

When the child went to the hospital for help, doctors also discovered ligature marks on her wrist from being tied to a walker.

‘Absolutely horrific things were done to this young girl,’ Anaheim police Sgt. Daron Wyatt said at the time.

No motive was ever given for the torture and abuse.

The four defendants are due back in court on December 1 for sentencing.

MyNewsLA reported that Louis Hill faces up to 11 years and four months to life in prison; Parker faces 16 years and four months to life; Shalonda Hill faces five years and four months, and Porter faces six years in prison.