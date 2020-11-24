Dr Anthony Fauci has warned that the COVID-19 death toll in the United States could surpass a ‘stunning’ 300,000 deaths by the end of the year if the current trajectory doesn’t change.

More than 257,600 Americans have now died from COVID-19 and there have been 12.4 million infections across the country.

It would mean another 43,000 deaths in the next five weeks based on Fauci’s prediction.

He noted that daily deaths have been hovering around the 1,000 to 2,000 mark for the past month.

More than 257,600 Americans have now died from COVID-19 and Dr Fauci has warned the death toll could surpassed 300,000 by the end of the year

‘We’re now at over 250,000 deaths – a quarter of a million deaths. You could get well over 300,000 and close to even more than that if we don’t turn things around,’ Fauci told the Washington Post.

The current rolling seven-day average for deaths is currently 1,500, which is the highest since mid-May during the initial peak of the virus.

If that trajectory continues, the US would reach 300,000 deaths in less than a month.

The University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation has forecast 334,000 deaths by the end of the year if current behaviors remain in place.

Researchers warn that 15,000 lives could be saved if the majority of Americans start wearing masks.

The IHME model is forecasting that there will be 2,500 daily deaths by December 31 but, if people wear masks, it will remain around 1,500 per day.

In a separate interview with Yahoo News, Fauci warned the death toll could be even higher given the onset of colder weather and the holidays.

‘You do the math on that,’ Fauci said. ‘Two to three thousand deaths a day times a couple of months, and you’re approaching a really stunning number of deaths.’

The current rolling seven-day average for deaths is currently 1,500, which is the highest since mid-May during the initial peak of the virus. If that trajectory continues, the US would reach 300,000 deaths in less than a month

More than 257,600 Americans have now died from COVID-19 and there have been 12.4 million infections across the country

If the US recorded 2,500 deaths per day over the next two months, the death toll could surpass more than 400,000.

‘I don’t want this to be a doomsday statement. It is within our power to not let those numbers happen,’ Fauci told the Washington Post.

‘The fact is, you don’t have to accept those numbers as being inevitable.’

He said the death toll didn’t have to be so high if people increased their social distancing and mask wearing.

‘You might want to reconsider travel plans, and certainly try as best as you can to keep congregate meetings indoors – as innocent and wonderful as they sound – to a minimal number of people, preferably just members of a household,’ Fauci said.

‘I know this is a difficult thing to do, but we’re in a very difficult situation, so it’s better to be careful now and look forward to many, many more in the future, then either endangering yourself or a vulnerable member of your family or friends.’

The University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation has forecast 334,000 deaths (top chart) by the end of the year if current behaviors remain in place. The IHME model is forecasting that there will be 2,500 daily deaths (bottom chart) by December 31

As infections, hospitalizations and deaths continue to surge across most of the country, Fauci said it was incomprehensible that governors in some states were still downplaying the dangers of the virus.

‘It’s beyond stunning to me, it’s almost incomprehensible, how in places where you have the intensive care beds completely full and intensive care patients needing to be housed in other places, and you have the possibility of pending shortages of staff – that in those same places they’re still saying it’s fake news, it’s a hoax,’ he said.

Fauci didn’t name specific elected officials but South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem has refused to encourage people to wear masks or socially distance throughout the pandemic.

The state currently has the highest COVID-19 deaths per capita in the country and the second highest number of cases per capita.

Neighboring North Dakota, which has the highest number of cases per capita, last week became the 35th state to require face coverings be worn in public as hospitals ran out of ICU beds to treat COVID-19 patients.

“Our situation has changed, and we must change with it,” North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum said in a statement at the time.