Former Governor of Ekiti State, Mr. Ayodele Fayose has used the

occasion of his 60th birthday to forgive all those who might have

betrayed him in the course of his political journey, especially after

he left office in 2018.

Fayose, who urged all politicians in Ekiti State to forget the politics of

bitterness for the interest and progress of the state added that at

60, his desire was to be closer to God and be a preacher of His words.

The former governor made this known yesterday while speaking on a

radio programme to commemorate his birthday on Our People’s FM, 104.1,

Ado-Ekiti.

Fayose thanked God for what He has used him to achieve in the last

sixty years, especially what he was able to do when he was the

governor of Ekiti State.

He charged all politicians to start embarking upon what will make

people to remember them after leaving the position of authorities,

noting that whatever they do today will become history tomorrow.

The former governor mentioned few among his achievements as the

governor of Ekiti and that include; Amphitheater at Ewi’s Palace,

Ado-Ekiti, flyover bridge, Ado-Ikere road, High Court Complex in Ado,

new and old governor’s office, Ministry of Finance Building and the

new obas’ market in Ado-Ekiti.

He said his memorable day was when he was illegally impeached from

office as governor of Ekiti State.

“The day I was forced out of government was the day I will never

forget, this incident gave me high blood pressure and I asked God for

three months to know what went wrong.

“Another memorable day was when I was sworn-in again as governor of

Ekiti State,” he said.

While answering a question on the rationale behind the stomach

infrastructure programme he initiated when he was in office, he said

Covid-19 palliative is stomach infrastructure.

Fayose, who defeated two incumbent governors, Otunba Niyi Adebayo and

Dr. Kayode Fayemi in 2003 and 2014 respectively, said he still believes he can be Nigeria’s president and that how it will happen is for God to decide.