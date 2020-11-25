By Rasaq Ibrahim, Ado-Ekiti

The media aide to the former governor of Ekiti State, Mr Ayo Fayose, Lere Olayinka has petitioned the Commissioner of Police over alleged threat to his life by some suspected thugs.

The petition by Barr. Sunday Olowolafe, lawyer for Olayinka, titled, ‘Save Mr. Lere Olayinka Soul’, stated that some thugs on Saturday, October 24, 2020 allegedly invaded GNN Guest House in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital to assassinate him.

According to the petition, the thugs had at about 9:30pm on Saturday, October 24, 2020, invaded GNN Affordable Guest House, Ado Ekiti, wielding dangerous weapons like guns (three pump action and one pistol), horsewhips, cutlasses, stick lazed with nails and broken tiles.

Olayinka alleged that the thugs shot at doors, forcibly gained entrance into the rooms and abducted the owner of the hotel, who is a former member of the Ekiti State House of Assembly, Hon. Dayo Akinleye and four others, including two ladies that were naked.

He lamented that that none of the thugs who had been identified have been arrested and brought to justice, despite petitions by other victims of the attack.

The petition reads in part; “Hon Dayo Akinleye (DAYO MAXIMA) also informed our client even as captured in the CCTV that while the hoodlums were wreaking havoc at the Guest House, shooting at doors, Television Sets, Refrigerators, etc, one of them was shouting ‘where is that Lere Olayinka, where is Lere Olayinka’ and at the same time firing gunshots into the rooms where our client usually lodge through the window.

“That from intent and purpose, our client was one of the primary target of the hoodlums. From their utterances, it was certain that the room where the hoodlums fired gunshots into through the window was assumed to be where our client was lodged.”

“From available evidence, those who invaded GNN Affordable Guest House on October 24, 2020, were not security agents. They were thugs, whose intention was to kill or abduct our client.

“The gun-wielding thugs captured in the CCTV footages, which have already been made public and as well submitted to security agents, more particularly the Nigerian Police pointedly to our client as their main target.

“Sadly, none of these hoodlums who have been identified have aptly been arrested and brought to justice, despite petitions by other victims of the Saturday, October 24, 2020 attack.

“On this note, it is clear that the life of our client is not safe, especially in Ekiti State, unless the thugs, who by the statement of the APC State Public Relations Officer are being used by the State Government, are apprehended and prosecuted.

“Find attached the direct image pictures and footage of the Close Circuit Television (CCTV) which ex-tray the unspeakable events of Saturday, 24th day of October, 2020.

“We are therefore urging you to use your good offices to save our client’s soul by causing investigation into this act of brigandage and curb the heinous act,” it added.