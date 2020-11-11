In line with a commitment to provide families the opportunity to secure the education of their children or wards, FBNQuest offers a Children Educational Trust to enable parents to secure the education of their children through a convenient and flexible plan.

The current economic realities have placed tremendous pressure on many families, and FBNQuest offers a dependable plan for saving for post-primary and secondary education of loved ones.

“In spite of the recent economic slowdown, most parents will agree that the importance of education is non-negotiable’’ stated Adekunle Awojobi, the Managing Director of FBNQuest Trustees. “We are here to assist parents with designing a Trust Plan that will support the plans for their children or wards, while there are still here and after.”

The Children Education Trust from FBNQuest supports a long-term investment plan with the added benefit of an Estate Planning solution that excludes probate, unlike other education products. In addition, the service is flexible and personalised, offering freedom that enables the settlor to pause or reduce contributions, or to transfer the benefits of the Trust arrangement to another beneficiary.