By John Austin Unachukwu

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has signed an agreement with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the United States of America’s competition and consumer protection authority, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC).

In a statement, the FCCPC stated that the MoU will strengthen cooperation and collaboration in addressing mutual cross-border consumer protection/fraud concerns and problems.

FCCPC Executive Vice Chairman/CEO Babatunde Irukera signed the updated tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) last week in Abuja.

The agreement was also signed by EFCC Acting Executive Chairman Mohammed Umar Abba, and FTC Chairman, Joseph Simons, on behalf of their respective agencies.

The FCCPC said: “The updated MoU reaffirms the Agencies’ intention and willingness to deploy their capacities to work together, share information, and assist one another in relevant investigations. It also establishes a Joint Implementation Committee to develop joint training programmes and provide assistance with regards to specific investigations.

“The MOU also affirms the Agencies’ continuing support for econsumer.gov ; a joint project of similar agencies from 40 countries for reporting international online scams. The MOU is a framework for voluntary cooperation that does not change existing laws in either country.

The statement quotes Irukera as saying that the “cross-border collaboration is perhaps one of the most vital tools for combating criminal conduct and consumer protection violations which now transcend territories. Indeed, criminals and exploiters specifically create arrangements and devices to exploit consumers globally from remote locations in order to escape justice and retribution. This framework strengthens our joint abilities and efforts to address this.

“FCCPC discharges its mandate of protection by both preventive and remedial action including complaint resolution, investigations and enforcement action, while the EFCC investigates and prosecutes financial crimes including frauds perpetrated on consumers. The FTC is the United States government’s equivalent of the FCCPC with a mandate to regulate competition and enforce consumer protection laws.

“This MoU is consistent with FCCPC’s mandate and strategy to cooperate with counterpart agencies and other regulators to protect consumers and promote market competition in Nigeria”.