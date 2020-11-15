The Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC) has announced that the IPPIS verification exercise for officers in the Federal Ministry of Education will commence between November 17th and 27th.

According to the FCSC, the exercise will be physically conducted for officers employed between 2017 and 2019, who have completed their IPPIS records online. The exercise is slated to take place at designated venues in the Federal Capital Territory and the six geopolitical zones.

The letter addressed to the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Education, read in part:

Further to our letter Ref. No. HCSF/CMO/HRM/M.1279/1 dated 5th November, 2020…, I am directed to inform you that the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation has approved the conduct of the IPPIS Service-Wide physical verification exercise for the employees of your Ministry recruited into the Federal Civil Service from 2017 to 2019, who have completed their IPPIS online records update. The exercise will be conducted from 17th November to 27th November at selected centres in the FCT and the six geopolitical zones.

Officers of the Ministry in Abuja will be screened at Atiku Hall, Federal Secretariat Complex, Abuja, between Nov 17 and 27. Others are:

North-East – Federal Secretariat Bauchi (November 17- 20.

North-West – Federal Secretariat, Ahmadu Bello Way, Kaduna (November 17 – 20)

South-East – Federal Secretariat Enugu (November 17 – 20)

North-Central – Federal Secretariat, Minna (Nov. 23 – 27)

South-South – Federal Secretariat, Port Harcourt (Nov. 23 – 27)

South-West – Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos ( Nov. 23 – 27)

Below is a copy of the memo from the FCSC:

