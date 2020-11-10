…as locale finds dead girl near cemetery

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

For the second time in this year, lifeless bodies of two young girls were dumped by unknown persons in Kurmin Mashi area of Kaduna town, throwing residents into fear and confusion.

The Commissioner, Kaduna Ministry of Human Services and Social Development, Hafsat Muhammad-Baba, has expressed sadness over the development and urged the Commissioner of Police in the State, Muri Umar, to deploy all available resources to apprehend the perpetrators of the heinous crime.

She said the police should help to stop such acts happening repeatedly in the same community.

“Right thinking Kaduna people are very sad with this unfortunate development. While we are still waiting for the apprehension of criminal elements who did similar thing in the same area during the lockdown, this one happened again. It is unfortunate, to say the least,” she said.

“This is coming at a time the current administration is doing everything possible to protect our children in Kaduna state. These criminals are still on rampage but they must be stopped.”

“With cruelty like this, our children are not safe any longer because this can happen to any child which is why our security must do their work to apprehend the perpetrators and bring them to justice for the victims.

“I am calling on the Commissioner of Police in Kaduna, CP Muri Umar, to help us get to the bottom of this.

“I know Police have a way of investigating this kind of incident. This is important because the perpetrators of these two sad occurrences are on rampage and must not be allowed to do the third one”, she said.

However, the Command’s PPRO, ASP Muhammed Jalige, confirmed to journalists the discovery of the corpse of the little girl.

He said although it was early to attribute the cause of their death to defilement, Police had already gone to a magistrate Court to sign a Corona Form which would enable the hospital to carry out series of examination on the corpse of the girl.

“The Police is trying to get a form called Corona Form signed by a magistrate court. This is a form that will enable the hospital to examine the girl. After the examination, the hospital can then release the corpse to the parents for burial”, he said.

Earlier, a six-year-old old girl’s lifeless body was found at a cemetery in Kurmi Mashi on Sunday.

It was suspected that the girl was raped to death before her body was dumped at the cemetery.

A couple of months ago, body of a 6-year-old girl suspected to be raped was found in a Mosque in the same community.

