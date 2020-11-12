Moses Emorinken, Abuja

THE fear of yellow fever has gripped several states, following strange deaths attributed to the acute viral haemorrhagic disease transmitted by infected mosquitoes.

The Ondo State Primary Healthcare Development Board said it is partnering other health organisations to start yellow fever vaccination on November 20.

Director of Disease Control and Immunisation in the board, Dr Francis Akanbiemu, who spoke during a one-day sensitisation meeting on yellow fever campaign, said the nine-day exercise will be for nine-month-old babies to 44-year-old persons.

“We are targeting 11 LGAs: Akure North, Ifedore, Idanre, Ondo West, Ondo East, Ileoluji-Okeigbo, Odigbo, Irele, Okitipupa, Ilaje and Ese-Odo because they were not covered in the exercise in 2019.

“The vaccination is taken once in a lifetime.”

Wife of Gombe State Governor Hajiya Asma’u Yahaya urged residents to keep their environment clean to prevent an outbreak, given the recent outbreak of the disease in neighbouring Bauchi, which already claimed at least eight lives.

Bauchi State Primary Healthcare Development Agency (BSPHCDA) said an outbreak of yellow fever occurred in Ganjuwa Local Government Areas (LGA), with eight deaths and eight samples testing positive.

The Chairman of the agency, Dr Rilwanu Mohammed, said: “Eight samples were brought for Lassa fever and yellow fever tests and all the samples tested positive for yellow fever.”

The Enugu State Government confirmed that yellow fever is the cause of at least 57 deaths from a reported strange illness in Ette Uno and Umuopu communities of Enugu Ezike town, Igbo-Eze North Area council.

Delta State Commissioner for Health, Dr Mordi Ononye, said no fewer than 22 deaths have been recorded in Ika North East Local Government Area (LGA) of the state due to yellow fever outbreak.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) described the recent outbreaks of yellow fever as a failure of routine immunisation.

It blamed it on lack of adequate budgetary allocation to the health sector, inadequate investments in laboratory facilities, and the low motivation of the healthcare workers.

The NCDC said it has begun active case search, risk communications and community engagement to ensure prompt management of cases in the affected states.

The Head of Risk Communication Division of the NCDC, Dr. Yahya Disu, stated these during a television interview in Abuja on Wednesday.

He said: “For our vaccination strategy in the country, Yellow Fever is part of our routine immunisation.

“This means that if at the time the campaign was started, if everybody got the vaccine, by now everybody should be protected. But this shows the failure of our routine immunisation.

“I know that National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) will be in a better position to tell us about our vaccination status in the country; how it has declined over time and what efforts are being made to improve on that.

“As part of the strategy to prevent Yellow Fever, there is what we call EYE strategy – Eliminating Yellow Fever Epidemics, and vaccination and the mass campaign is also part of it.

“We also need a strong surveillance system to be able to detect it, ability to respond even when you detect, prevention, environmental sanitation and cleanliness.

“If you look at all these areas, there has been a tremendous decline in the country in the past few decades. Maybe with an inter-sectoral and inter-agency partnership, probably we will get it again.”

Last month, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said Nigeria had resumed yellow fever vaccination with safety measures for the COVID-19 in context.

WHO Regional Office for Africa in Brazzaville, Congo, said in a statement: “WHO, Centre for Disease Control (CDC), and Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance will safely re-launch an accelerated series of mass preventive vaccination campaigns to protect Nigerians against yellow fever…

“The accelerated yellow fever campaigns phase four will target more than 30 million people in seven states (Bauchi, Benue, Borno, Delta, Osun, Ondo, and Oyo) and complete the pending 2019 phase 3 Yellow Fever (YF) campaign in Anambra.

“This will be followed by further YF vaccination efforts between 2021-2022 which will target more than 95 million persons as part of the push to eliminate yellow fever epidemics.’’