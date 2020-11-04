President Muhammadu Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently presiding over the 22nd virtual meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) as Ministries of Transportation, Water Resources and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) make presentations.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that others expected to make presentations during the meeting include the Ministries of Works and Housing; Health as well as Finance, Budget and National Planning.

NAN reports that Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo; Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha and the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari joined the president at the chamber for the virtual Council meeting.

Others at the chamber are the Ministers of Finance, Zainab Ahmed; Justice, Abubakar Malami; Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola; Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire; Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi; FCT, Mohammed Bello and Water Resources, Suleiman Adamu.

The Head of Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan and other ministers are participating in the weekly council meeting from their various offices in Abuja, online.