Uja Emmanuel, Makurdi

THE Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development on Tuesday began the construction of some rural roads in Gboko Local Government Area of Benue State.

Construction of the Yandev-Mkar bypass, beginning from Tar Ukpe market to the NKST Secretariat, Mkar, was kicked off.

President-General of Ipav Development Association (IPA) Ortwer Penda, who represented the District Head of Mbakpegh, and District Dead of Yandev North Zaki Dzever, who spoke for their communities, hailed the government for the initiative.

The community leaders pledged maximum cooperation with the contractors to ensure speedy completion of the projects.

Former council chairmen Mrs. Beckie Orpin and Simon Yajir, and former Executive Secretary of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) Prof. Bem Angwe urged the communities to cooperate with the contractors to ensure quality and timely delivery of the projects.