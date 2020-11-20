Moses Emorinken, Abuja

THE Federal Government on Thursday reaffirmed its commitment to reduce the prevalence of cervical cancer by endorsing the global strategy for the elimination of cervical cancer by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

It said in line with the WHO 2030 target of eliminating cervical cancer, it would ensure 90 per cent Human Papiloma Virus (HPV) vaccination coverage, 70 per cent screening coverage and 90 per cent access to treatment for cervical cancer and palliative care (90:70:90).

The Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, made this known during the lighting up of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) office in Abuja, to commemorate this year’s World Cancer Day, with focus on cervical cancer.

He said: “Nigeria is one of the countries that endorsed the Global Call to Action on Cervical Cancer in May, 2018, which translated to the passage of a resolution calling for elimination of cervical cancer by 2030 and the adoption of a strategy to deliver on this objective in August, 2020.”