Bolaji Ogundele, Abuja

THE Federal Government has hailed the United Nations’ (UN) pledge of $250 million Plus Offer support for Nigeria’s response efforts against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The UN Plus Offer is an initiative of the UN in Nigeria and Nigeria development partners group.

Explaining Nigeria’s perception of the support, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo (SAN) said the support package aligns with Buhari administration’s economic recovery plans.

Speaking during an audience he granted the UN team, led by the Deputy Secretary-General, Mrs. Amina Mohammed, in his office at the State House, Abuja, the vice president said the package suits the administration’s Economic Sustainability Plan (ESP).

According to a statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity Office of the Vice President, Laolu Akande, Osinbajo said the UN’s support is a fitting acknowledgement of the country’s effort in addressing the disruptions caused by the pandemic

The vice president said: “I think that rallying to support and thinking through a programme such as the UN Plus Offer for socio-economic recovery is a demonstration of the kinship that we developed with our partners and the United Nations.”

Officials from the UN and development partners include Special Representatives of the UN Secretary General to the West Africa and the Sahel, Mr. Mohammed Ibn Chambas; Special Representatives of the UN Secretary-General to the African Union, Ms Hannah Telleh; UN Resident Coordinator, Nigeria, Mr. Edward Kallon; Co-Chair Nigeria Development Partners Group, Christopher Pycroft; among others.