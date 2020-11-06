The November 2020 tranche of the monthly savings bond issuance programme by the Federal Government closes today.

Application list for the November 2020, 41st tranche of the Federal Government of Nigeria Savings Bond (FGNSB), had opened on Monday November 2, 2020 and will close by the end of business today Friday, November 6, 2020. Settlement date is Wednesday, November 11, 2020.

The Federal Government of Nigeria is offering a coupon of 2.759 per cent as annual return to investors for a three-year bond and 1.759 per cent for a two-year bond under government’s monthly savings bond issuance programme.

The coupons showed considerable decline in returns on fixed-income securities as government and corporate takes advantage of liquidity in the system to restructure into low-cost debts.

The Debt Management Office (DMO), which oversees Nigerian sovereign debt issuances, is offering its traditional two-year and three-year bonds. The two-year FGNSB due on November 11, 2022 is offering a coupon of 1.759 per cent per annum, lower than 2.453 per cent per annum of the same bond issued in October 2020.

The three-year FGNSB due November 11, 2023 is offering a coupon of 2.759 per cent, as against 3.453 per cent per annum offered by same bond issued in October 2020.

Minimum subscription to the bonds, offered at N1,000 per unit, was N5,000 or five units and in multiples of N1,000 thereafter, subject to a maximum subscription of N50 million.

The coupon payment dates for the bonds, which pay interest rate quarterly, are February 11, May 11, August 11 and November 11 respectively.

The FGNSB was introduced in 2017 as a mass instrument for nationwide mobilisation of savings and investments. Minimum subscription to the FGNSB is usually N5,000 while the bond pays coupon or interest rate on a quarterly basis.