The Moshood Abiola Stadium Abuja and the Lagos National Stadium, which have been shut to the public for several months due to coronavirus outbreak and then to resuscitate the facilities, will be reopened partially on Monday, the Federal Government has disclosed.

The stadia will be opened daily from 7.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m. According to a statement by the Ministry of Youths and Sports Development, to be reopened on Monday at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium Abuja are the velodrome, tennis courts, practice pitches and practice tracks.

The stadium was closed as part of COVID-19 Prevention Protocols to stop the spread of coronavirus. Other facilities to be reopened are the handball, volleyball and basketball outdoors and indoors courts as well as the gymnasium Hall.

To be reopened at the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos, are the indoor sports hall, hockey pitch, tennis courts, swimming pool, astro (legacy) pitch, squash court, para-lifting gymnasium and Brai Ayonote Boxing Gymnasium.

The main bowls of both stadia, which are undergoing rehabilitation, remain closed to the public, the statement added. Rehabilitation works on the national stadia in Abuja and Lagos are being financed by two private individuals, Alhaji Aliko Dangote and Chief Kessington Adebutu, as part of their contributions to the country’s sports development.

