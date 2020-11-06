By Erica Tempesta For Dailymail.com

Published: 10:22 EST, 6 November 2020 | Updated: 16:10 EST, 6 November 2020

A felon who has only been out of prison for one day has turned to his mother for help after his ‘psycho’ fiancée had him fearing for his life with her reckless driving before she left him stranded on the street.

Dylan, 30, from Chicago, Illinois, and his partner Heather got into a silly fight about why they were late to take his driver’s test at the DMV that quickly escalated when she sped off with him in the car.

In a preview clip from Friday night’s episode of the We TV reality series Love After Lockup, the convict is screaming for his life as he begs her to slow the car down to no avail.

‘Stop the car!’ Dylan, 30, from Chicago, Illinois, fears for his life when his fiancée Heather recklessly drives through the streets on Friday night’s episode of Love After Lockup

Scary: Heather slows down just enough that Dylan can throw the car into park and take the keys out of the ignition, but she is the one who is furious with him

‘You’re being crazy right now. You’re going to get us f*****g hurt!’ he yells. ‘Heather, stop the f*****g car. Stop the car. I’m telling you to stop. You’re being a f*****g psycho.’

Heather slows down just enough that Dylan can throw the car into park and take the keys out of the ignition, but she is the one who is furious with him.

‘Give me the keys!’ she screams hysterically. ‘You b***h! You f*****g b***h!’

Dylan’s life is no longer in danger, but Heather’s outburst now has him worried he is going to end up back in prison just one day after his release.

New fear: Dylan is worried someone will call the cops and he will end up back in jail as Heather screams: ‘You b***h! You f*****g b***h!’

‘We’re in public with people around watching,’ he explains in his testimonial. ‘I’m on parole and someone could easily call the police and they’ll come to take me away immediately.’

Heather demands that he put her cellphone through the crack of the car window and ‘get out of [her] life.’

‘I have nowhere to go; I live with you,’ Dylan reminds her, but that doesn’t stop her from driving away, leaving him stranded on the street with the show’s crew.

His situation is even more distressing because he just got out of prison and doesn’t have any money or even a cellphone.

Abandoned: Heather leaves him stranded on the street, where he has to beg a crew member from the show to get him and Uber to go see his mom

Shocked: ‘The Heather that I saw today is not the same Heather I fell in love with for five years,’ Dylan insists

‘I had to run to the crew and beg to borrow one of their phones to catch an Uber,’ he explains in his testimonial.

When he is in the car, his eyes start to tear up as he reflects on the past 24 hours he had spent with Heather.

‘We were supposed to be happy,’ he says, sniffling. ‘It was supposed to be different. The Heather that I saw today is not the same Heather I fell in love with for five years.’

The clip ends with Dylan getting dropped off at a restaurant to meet his mother and aunt, who both embrace him as soon as he steps in the door.

‘I decided to just call my mom and my aunt just to get some advice, assistance because I need something right now,’ he says.

Hard to handle: Dylan is close to tears in his Uber as he reflects on how awful the past 24 hours with Heather have been

Support system: The clip ends with Dylan getting dropped off at a restaurant to meet his mother and aunt, who both embrace him as soon as he steps in the door

Dylan and Heather had only known each other for two weeks when he went to jail. They had never even had sex, but she faithfully stuck by his side for his entire sentence and visited him every weekend for five years.

Early on in their relationship, she revealed that she had gotten his name tattooed on her body in three different areas, which he found to be ‘borderline obsessive.’

They ended up getting engaged when he was still behind bars, but he admitted that he was worried about what their relationship would be like now that he was out of prison, and it looks like he has reasons to be concerned.

The couple has only been together for a day, but it’s clear that Dylan already feels like he has to walk on eggshells around her. He even apologized for suddenly putting the car in park when she was the one who was putting their lives at risk.

But even after everything Heather put him through, she was the one who ended up leaving him with nowhere to go.