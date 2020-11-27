Rising from a reconciliatory meeting of community leaders and the police yesterday, apex leaders/Amuwo Odofin stakeholders have lauded the Area Commander of Area E, Festac, ACP Muayiwah Halilu, for his handling of security since the aftermath of the #EndSARS protest.







They also praised his community policing approach and open-door policy, leading to the removal of a barricade erected on the road leading into Festac Town as part of the drastic measures to curb crime and avert violence in the area.







They urged the police to see the community as partners in progress as residents’ earlier complaints against the road blockage was not meant to embarrass the police or create disaffection with the community, after many years of cordial relationship between stakeholders, residents and security agencies in Amuwo Odofin Local Government Area.







It would be recalled that some residents of Festac Town and road users had lamented over the pain they go through due to the recent total barricade of 2nd avenue, a major gateway to the town.







It was gathered that the barricade was ordered by the Area Commander, Area E, Festac Town with good intention, for fear of another possible attack on the station; but the action had thrown road users in the area into agony as they were forced to use only one entry and exit point into the town.







Motorists were forced to spend about three hours in traffic using the only available 21 Road to access the Amuwo Odofin area before the road was reopened.

