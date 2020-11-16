By Dirisu Yakubu – Abuja

The federal government, Monday, commenced a service-wide training on the performance management systems for officers in the nation’s public service.

The training which was declared open by Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, Head of the Civil Service of the Federation at the Public Service Institute of Nigeria, PSIN, is in partnership with the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management of Nigeria, CIPM.

According to Yemi-Esan, the training is expected to train public officers on objective setting, organisational performance, service delivery as well as public accountability.

