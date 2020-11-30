The Federal Government delegation and NASS leaders during a visit to Borno on Monday, Nov 30, 2020.

A Federal Government delegation led by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan arrived in Maiduguri, Borno State by mid-day on Monday on a condolence visit over the killing of farmers at the weekend by terrorists.

Members of the delegation include the Chief of Staff to the President, Ibrahim Gambari; Ministers of Federal Capital Territory, Mohammed Bello; Communications and Digital Economy, Ali Pantami, and the Minister of State for Agriculture, Mustapha Baba Shehuri.

This was disclosed in a statement signed on Monday by Special Adviser to the Senate President on Media, Ola Awoniyi.

The statement adds that other members of the delegation are the National Security Adviser, Major General Babagana Monguno, and Senior Special Assistant (Media and Publicity) to the President, Garba Shehu.

The delegation was received on arrival at the Airport by the Borno State Deputy Governor, Usman Umar Gadafu.

The Deputy Governor including the former governor of the state Kashim Shetimma later led the delegation to Zabarmari, the community in Jere local government area, where 43 farmers were killed by insurgents.

The delegation included Senators Mohammed Ali Ndume and Abubakar Kyari; State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ali Bukar Dalori; Chief Whip of the House of Representatives, Mohammed Tahir Monguno, Rep Members Abdulkadir Rahis, Ahmed Jaha among other important leaders.

The delegation is in Borno, on behalf of President Muhammadu Buhari and the Federal Government, to commiserate and identify with the family of the victims, the Government, and the people of Borno State over the incident.

43 farmers were killed on Saturday morning around Marrabati and Hammayya villages, near Zabarmari in Jere Local Government Area of Borno State by Boko Haram terrorists.

The farmers were waylaid on their way to their rice farms which they were harvesting before the surprise attack happened.

Some other farmers were also taken away by the insurgents.

