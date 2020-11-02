By Ikechukwu Nnochiri – Abuja

The Federal Government, on Monday, arraigned two persons that allegedly defrauded a Dutch company of COVID-19 Personal Protective Equipment, PPE, worth millions of Euros, before the Federal High Court Abuja.

FG alleged that the Defendants, Mr Babatunde Adesanya, a 50-year old graduate of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) and the Managing Director of Musterpoint Investment Nigeria Limited, Mr Akinpelu Abass, cloned the website of Dutch company for the purpose of the fraud.

It told the court that the duo were members of a sophisticated transnational criminal network.

In the 10-count charge that was preferred against them by the office of the Attorney-General of the Federation, the federal government alleged that the Defendants cloned the corporate website of ILBN Holdings BV, Holland, to transact with and defraud one Freiherr Fredrick Von Hahn, a representative of the German State of North Rhine-Westphalia.

They were accused of fraudulently obtaining the sum of 1.5million euros and another 880,000 euros as advanced payment for the supply of COVID-19 PPEs valued at 14.7 million euros, from the victim.

The AGF, Mr Abubakar Malami, SAN, who is personally prosecuting the case, told the court that the two defendants and Musterpoint Investment Nig. Ltd were involved in the multi-million Euro scam.

Meanwhile, the Defendants pleaded not guilty to the charge that was read to them before trial Justice Anwuli Chikere, even as their lawyer, Ms Bunmi Aina-Craig, applied for their bail.

Before adjourning hearing on their bail application to November 9, Justice Chikere remanded the Defendants in the Kuje Correctional Centre.

