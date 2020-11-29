Sunday Dare, the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, had on Sunday, 29 November, in a series of tweet said that the Federal Government was given a bill of N81 million to cut the grass at the Moshood Abiola national stadium in Abuja.

According to the minister, the sports ministry rejected the bill. The minister explained that funds were not available, adding that there would be an outcry if Nigerians were told that N81 million was used to cut grass.

He tweeted; “the ministry was given a bill the ministry did not accept, it will be detrimental to spend such an amount and it can be better invested.

“If we tell Nigerians we used N81m to cut grass, which is not even available, there will be an outcry. The funds are not really there for us and that is why we are partnering with private investors to bring back the key components of our infrastructure.

According to reports, the Abuja stadium is in a bad state, one year after it was named after the presumed winner of the 1993 presidential election, Moshood Abiola.

The breakdown of the sports ministry budget for the 2021 fiscal year showed that there are seven different projects to be carried out at the Abuja stadium.

While four of the projects were listed as ongoing projects, three others were listed in the 2021 budget as new projects.

The stadium, which was built in 2003 with N53 billion on 29 hectares (72 acres) of land, is divided into package A and B.

Package A houses the main bowl, while package B houses other facilities like basketball courts, NFF office, volleyball courts, tennis courts, squash courts.

