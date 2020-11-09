Omeiza Ajayi
The Federal Government has announced the death of the Permanent Secretary, Cabinet Affairs Office in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation OSGF, Mr Babatunde Lawal.
Mr Lawal who died last Friday after an illness was 56 years and was the Deputy Secretary of the Federal Executive Council FEC.
Permanent Secretary, General Services Office in the OSGF, Dr Maurice Nnamdi Mbaeri in a statement said Mr Lawal would be buried in Abuja on Saturday.
