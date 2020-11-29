By Moses Emorinken, Abuja

The Real Estate Developers Association of Nigeria (REDAN) has called on the Federal Government to prioritise the delivery of affordable housing to Nigerians, especially at a time when the country has slipped into a second economic recession.

It further stated that housing will bolster the government’s efforts to curtail the ravaging Covid-19 pandemic, because until the populace gets adequate shelter with requisite infrastructure amongst which is water to wash their hands, they will constantly flout the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control’s (NCDC’s) safety protocols and measures.

According to a statement by the association, the President of REDAN, Dr. Aliyu Wamakko, made this known in Lagos at the second Jakande Housing Lecture Series (JHLS).

He said, “Though certain efforts have been made by past and present governments and stakeholders in the housing sub-sector towards provision of affordable housing delivery in Nigeria, not much success has been recorded especially as the housing deficit keeps increasing by the year. This year’s theme: ‘still on affordable and decent housing in Nigeria’ is therefore very apt as we attempt to examine in a holistic manner where we got it wrong and what changes are needed in order to flatten the curve.