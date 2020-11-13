The Federal Government has commissioned 100kw solar hybrid mini grid in Ebonyi State to power rural communities.

The renewable energy is expected to serve a rice milling plant and attract other investors to the communities.

Speaking at the launch of the project, Minister of State for Power, Jedy Gody-Agba said a rice milling plant has been planned to start in the community.

According to him, the plant would be completed before the end of next year.

Championed by the Rural Electrification Agency (REA), the project was implemented in collaboration with a private sector firm, Clouds Energy Photoelectric Limited through public private partnership.

Also speaking at the event, Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi said the project would impact the community positively.

He believes that the plant would trigger industrialisation activities in the communities.

Represented by his Deputy, Kelechi Igwe, Umahi said the project would provide jobs for indigenes of communities.

“We look forward to witnessing and commissioning more of this projects that will improve the quality of life for the people of Ebonyi and revolutionize the face of our economy,” he said.



Urging the people to put the project to best use, REA Managing Director, Salihijo Ahmad said said the Federal Government was concerned about the impacts of the project on communities.

He said the project is also coming expected to improve health care delivery in the locality.

He said the project was implemented from the first set of grant to the Rural Electrification Fund for off-grid electrification across the country, adding that the essence of the project was to promote economic activities in rural communities.

“As you have hear Cloud Energy is going to develop a rice mill here just because of this power plant” he said, stressing that “this is exactly why REA goes into this kind of project to stimulate the economy and create jobs.”

Ezeh Omereoha I of Eka -Awoke Unweueka Ikwo, said there was no electricity in the community until the project illuminated it.

He said there had since been 24 hours daily power supply, noting that his domain had never had it so good.

The traditional ruler who expressed gratitude to the Federal Government for siting the project in his domain, promised that to provide security for the solar project.

“I have been doing my best to ensure that the property of the government is protected in this area. We have vigilante group. We haveNeighbourhood Watch that take care of day and night security guard.”

This project will help us now to make sure our crops are being transferred elsewhere. As my people are agrarians,” the traditional ruler said.

