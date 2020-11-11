By Damola Kola-Dare

The suspended Vice Chancellor of the University of Lagos, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe,has been reinstated.

This is contained in a statement by the Director Press and Public Relations ,Ministry of Education,Ben-Bem Going on Wednesday.

The statement reads in part:

“President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and Visitor to the University of Lagos has approved the Report of the Special Visitation Panel to the University of Lagos.

“The highlights of the findings and recommendations approved by Mr. President are as follows:

“The removal of Professor Oluwatoyin T. Ogundipe as the Vice Chancellor did not follow due process.

“The Vice Chancellor was not granted an opportunity to defend himself on the allegations upon which his removal was based. He should accordingly be re-instated.

“The process adopted by the Council in the appointment of Professor Omololu Soyombo as Acting Vice-Chancellor of the University was inconsistent with the provisions of the Law relating to the appointment of an Acting Vice-Chancellor.

“The Governing Council should be dissolved.

“Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe is hereby reinstated as the Vice Chancellor of the University of Lagos.

“The Governing Council of the University of Lagos Chaired by Dr. Wale Babalakin is hereby dissolved.

“Mr. President hopes these steps will bring peace, stability, focus and direction to the University.”