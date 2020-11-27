The Federal Government has reached out to Niger Republic and the United States of America in its efforts to execute the arrest warrant issued by a court in Abuja against the ex-Chairman of Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT), Abdulrasheed Maina, believed to have jumped bail, The Nation is reporting.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) disclosed this in the counter-affidavit it filed against the bail application filed before a Federal High Court in Abuja by Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume.

The court, before which Abdulrasheed Maina is being tried for money laundering had, on November 18 this year, revoked the bail granted him and issued a bench warrant for his arrest.

“The prosecution has obtained the bench warrant and it is making frantic efforts to execute it while enlisting the support of other security agencies in the country as well as some foreign governments, particularly the Republic of Niger and the United States of America,” the EFCC said in the counter-affidavit.

The commission urged the court to reject the bail application but Ndume, arguing that it was a ploy for him to evade the consequences of serving as a surety for a fleeing defendant and avoid meeting the condition set by the court for his release.

The court, on November 23 ordered that Ndume, who stood surety for Abdulrasheed Maina, be remanded in prison pending when he is either able to produce the defendant or forfeit the N500million bail bond he signed, having failed to account for Maina’s whereabouts.

But after five days, following an appeal, Justice Okon Abang ordered his release. He gave the ruling on Friday. The judge said the court exercise its discretionary powers based on Ndume’s good conduct pending the hearing and determination of Ndume’s appeal filed at the Court of Appeal to challenge Monday’s order sending him to jail for his inability to produce the fleeing Maina.

He ordered the senator to produce one surety who must be a resident of Abuja and present evidence of ownership of property anywhere in Abuja. According to the judge, the surety must also depose to an affidavit of means to indicate his readiness to forfeit the bail guaranty should the senator jump bail.

The judge also ordered the senator to deposit his passport with the Chief Registrar of the court. He also ordered the lawmaker to file an undertaking that he would compile records of appeal and transmit it to the Court of Appeal within 10 days, away the court wants him to demonstrate his readiness to prosecute his appeal.

