By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

The Federal government said it will soon commence oil exploration in the Lake Chad Basin.

Minister of State Petroleum Resources Mr Timipre Sylva stated this while briefing journalists shortly after a meeting with the Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai at the headquarters Theatre Command Operation Lafiya Dole in Maiduguri on Thursday.

Recall that in the recent past, the federal government had deployed oil explorers around Kukawa, Magumeri, Baga communities and the shores of the lake chad basin, but such efforts did not see the light of the day due to activities of insurgents.

However, Mr. Sylvia explained that the current relative peace in Borno state and the Lake Chad area informed the decision for the exploration and drilling activities.

“As you may well know, we have found oil in Gombe and we believe that there is a lot of oil to be found in the Lake Chad Basin. we have seen a lot of prospects in the Chad Basin and we want to commence exploration and drilling activities and that’s why we are collaborating with the Nigerian Army to ensure that security is provided for activities to commence very soon”.

The Minister commended the sacrifice and galantry of the Nigerian Army in the fight against insurgency in the Northeast.

He also seek the collaboration of the Chief of Army Staff in providing enough security to secure the installations and workers on the field.

The Minister of State Petroleum was accompanied on the visit by Group Managing Director of NNPC, Alhaji Mele Kyari, Group General Manager Frontier Exploration Services Mohammed Ali among other officers.

Vanguard