Federal Government is to partner the Organised Private Sector (OPS) in the adoption and deployment of Science, Technology and Innovation in building a strong, diversified, sustainable and competitive economy.

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Science and Technology, Mr. Edet Sunday Akpan made this known at the opening ceremony of the 18th National council on Science, Technology and Innovation on Monday in Abuja.

Mr. Akpan said that the Organised Private Sector (OPS) cannot be left out in the quest of using technology to stimulate the nation’s economy.

In his words, “We cannot forget but mention the role of the Organised Private Sector (OPS). They are to explore ways of partnering with our various research institutes and agencies in commercialising viable products for the good of society”.

Speaking on the theme; “Utilization of Science, Technology and Innovation for Post Covid-19 Socio-Economic Recovery and Sustainability”, Mr. Akpan said it was essential that Nigeria recovers from the economic disruption caused by the pandemic.

He further said that the Council is responsible for charting the course of nation building through effective deployment of STI in all sectors of national life.

“The quest for lasting solutions to the scourge of covid-19 has brought to the fore the importance of STI in addressing the challenges bedevilling human growth and development”. He added.

He urged on participants, delegates and participants at the council to re-evaluate priorities and strategies to find innovative solutions to the challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. He called for synergy among the three tiers of government and the organised Private Sector, to enhance effective domestication of the National Science, Technology and Innovation Roadmap (2017-2030) in order to achieve a National rebirth.

