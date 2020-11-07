[FILES] Minister of Work and Housing, Babatunde Fashola. Photo: TWITTER/FMWHNIG

The Federal Government has restated its resolve to continually support the developmental initiatives of state governments.

Speaking at the inauguration of a 969-metre `Rebisi’ dual carriage flyover in Port Harcourt, on Saturday, Minister of Works and Housing, by Mr Babatunde Fashola, who made the pronouncement also said that the Federal Government “is not in competition with any state’’ of the federation over project implementation.

The minister also pointed out that the Federal Government was not discriminatory along party lines when making refunds to states on Federal projects executed or repaired by them.

The minister said that the N78 billion refunds owed to Rivers State for work done on federal roads were still outstanding because the process for payment must go through the National Assembly.

He commended the Rivers government for initiating the construction of five flyovers in the state including the flag off of Rebisi flyover.

“What I witnessed today is a massive urban regeneration and urban renewal in Rivers State. I commend the people and government of this state for radical commitment to urban renewal,’’ he said.

Fashola expressed the hope that the status of Port Harcourt as a tourism hub would be maintained, saying that the Federal Government was doing its best to complete the Enugu-Aba Road.

He also assured that the Federal Government would complete the construction of the more than N120 billion Bodo-Bonny Road in the state.

In his response, Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers said that the construction of five flyovers within a year by his administration remained a record in Nigeria.

Wike, who said that the opening of the Rebisi flyover gave him the pleasure that he fulfilled the promise made to the people, added that he would soon construct the sixth flyover in the state.

He urged the people of Rivers to join his administration in thanking the minister and President Muhammadu Buhari for “what they have done for Rivers State’’ so far.

