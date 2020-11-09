Following the death of a final year Law student, Jeffery Tenumah Omatseye, the Delta State University (DELSU), Oleh Campus, has been thrown into mourning.

It was just two weeks to graduation when the deceased popularly known as Jeffery Jephizzy drowned at the swimming pool of Graceland Hotel in Irri, Isoko South Local Government Area of the state on Friday, November 6, 2020.

Photos of his remains with bloodstains on his chest and other parts of his body have stirred controversy online with many questioning how he actually died.

Jeffery who is a twin was described by many as a smart and innovative Warri-born and who actively participated in the last #ENDSARS protest in the state.

Following the death of the law student, students from the Faculty of Law of the school held a candlelight procession for the repose of the deceased’s soul.

Meanwhile, President of the Student Union Government of DELSU, Oleh campus, O. Innocent, has demanded a probe into the tragedy, adding

that the explanation from the management of the hotel and the police contradicted bloodstains seen on his body

He argued that Omatseye being an Ijaw, a tribe with diverse swimming skills, could not have drowned in a two-feet swimming pool.

“We want to know how our colleague died. Jeffery was to graduate in a few weeks’ time but suddenly lost his life in a hotel swimming pool.

“All students should stay away from that hotel,” he warned.

A colleague of the deceased who’s also 500-level law student of the school, Emeni Fidel, demanded justice for the dead.

“Jeffery was a friend and was popular among the students. The circumstances surrounding his death are not known, which is why justice must be done,” he averred.

The Delta State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, who confirmed the incident, said Jeffery was confirmed dead at the hospital.

Like this: Like Loading...