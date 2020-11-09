By Elo Edremoda, Warri

A final year Law student at the Delta State University (DELSU), Oleh Campus, identified as Jeffery Tenumah Omatseye, last Friday, drowned in a swimming pool.

The incident was said to have happened at a hotel located in nearby Irri community, in Isoko South council area of the state.

The deceased popularly known as Jephizzy, who has a twin sister, was said to have participated actively in the recent #EndSARS protests.

Following the death, students from the Faculty of Law reportedly held a candlelight procession for the repose of the deceased.

Meanwhile, President of the Student Union Government of DELSU, Oleh campus, O. Innocent, has called for investigation into the incident.

According to him, the explanation so far given by the management of the hotel and the Police were contradictory.

He argued that Omatseye, being an Ijaw, who are noted for their swimming skills, could not have drowned in a two-feet swimming pool.

“We want to know how our colleague died. Jeffery was to graduate in a few weeks’ time, but suddenly lost his life in a hotel swimming pool.

“All students should stay away from that hotel,” he warned.

A colleague of the deceased who is also a 500-level law student of the varsity, Emeni Fidel, demanded justice for the dead.

“Jeffery was a friend and was popular among the students. The circumstances surrounding his death are not known, which is why justice must be done,” he stated.

The Delta State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, who confirmed the incident, said Jeffery was confirmed dead at a hospital.