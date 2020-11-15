President Donald Trump for the first time acknowledged his Democratic opponent Joe Biden won the presidential election, but only because the election was rigged by democrats, a false claim he has said repeatedly.

“He won because the Election was Rigged,” Trump tweeted.

He went on to repeat a claim about election observers not being allowed to watch the vote count, including alleged media bias while also alluding to a discredited claim that a company behind the vote tabulation in some states somehow contributed to his loss.

Trump has refused to concede since the vote count put the race out of reach for him and the election was called for President-elect Biden. His administration has also refused to work with Biden’s transition team, blocking the release of funds to help smooth the incoming administration’s path and preventing Biden from receiving the daily security briefings a president-elect would normally be entitled to.

Despite the tweet acknowledging Biden’s win, Trump continued to post tweets about unsubstantiated claims that fraud or irregularities cost him the election while insisting he doesn’t intend to concede.

“He only won in the eyes of the FAKE NEWS MEDIA. I concede NOTHING! We have a long way to go. This was a RIGGED ELECTION,” Trump said in another tweet.

According to USAToday, the president has launched a series of legal challenges but most have so far been thrown out by the courts.