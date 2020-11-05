Breaking News

Fintan O’Toole: At 2.23am, the US president launched an attempted coup

By
0
fintan-o’toole:-at-2.23am,-the-us-president-launched-an-attempted-coup
Views: Visits 19

Trumpism is alive and kicking – and openly contemptuous of democracy


Updated: about 17 hours ago

At 2.23am Washington time this morning, the president of the United States launched an attempted coup. It was not a secret plot. He did it openly and followed a script he had pretty much published in advance of the show. Close to half of Americans voted for him in the full knowledge that he was going to do it.

 And the great irony is that it may not have been necessary. At that moment, the outcome of the election was still entirely in play. Trump behaved like an autocrat even when it was quite possible that he could still win by being a democrat.

The Irish Times

Please subscribe or
sign in to continue reading.

The Irish Times

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe
No obligation, cancel any time.

Already a subscriber? Sign In

Minister Praises First ‘Nigerian’ Elected To US Congress

Previous article

Coronavirus: the days are blurring into one, but parents know all about this feeling

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Breaking News