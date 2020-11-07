On Thursday night, as he was inching painfully towards the presidency of the United States, Joe Biden gave a brief speech in which he urged the majority that supports him to be patient. “That patience,” he reassured them, “has been rewarded now for more than 240 years with a system of governance that’s been the envy of the world.”

The problem is not so much that Biden said this, as that he just might believe it. It was arguably appropriate, at a moment when the incumbent president was trying to abort an election he had by then almost certainly lost, to say, in effect: everything is going to be all right.