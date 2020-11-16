Adamawa’s Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri said in Yola on Monday that special security arrangements had been made for the protection of NYSC members posted to the state.

Inaugurating the 2020 Batch ‘B’ stream 1A Orientation Programme for the corps members, Gov. Fintiri, who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Mr Maxwell Gidado, urged the corps members to also be security conscious.

“As the Chief Security Officer of the state, I assure you that you will only be posted to where we are sure of your safety.

“However, it is pertinent to remind you that you are your own number one security officer; so, always be security conscious,’’ he said.

The governor also promised to improve facilities in the camp to make it conducive, secure and convenient for corps members.

Malam Ibrahim Tukur, the NYSC Coordinator in Adamawa, said all the corps members, camp officials and other inhabitants of the camp had undergone COVID-19 tests before entry.

Tukur commended the governor for his passion and love for corps members, and said the governor recently provided an ambulance, 1,000 mattresses and pillows and some equipment at the camp clinic.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 698 corps members were registered at the camp comprising 358 males and 340 females

