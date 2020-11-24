Adamawa State Governor Ahmadu Fintiri, yesterday, presented a proposed budget of N140.034 billion for 2021 fiscal year to the state House of Assembly for approval.

Fintiri, while presenting the proposal, tagged “Budget of Stabilisation,” said that the budget was carefully packaged to consolidate on the gains recorded last year.

The governor said that the 2021 fiscal year was made up of recurrent expenditure of N67.216 billion, representing 48 per cent of the total budget, while the balance of N7



2.818 billion was for capital development projects, representing 52 per cent.

“The completion of all ongoing projects is aimed at reducing the stock of uncompleted projects in 2021, which is in line with the principles of the administration and aspirations of the people,” he stated.

Fintiri said that to improve the internal generated revenue of the state, some untapped sources would be harnessed and adequately tapped to improve the state revenue for human and capital development.

The governor, who commended the lawmakers for supporting the government, said that they were the drivers of development in the state, noting that no society can move forward without laws that favour capital and human development.

He assured the people of the state that Adamawa must move to developmental lane, urging women and youths to support the administration for speedy development.



Meanwhile, the Speaker, Aminu Iya Abba, who urged the governor to consider upward review of primary school teachers’ salaries and promotions, said that without good welfare for teachers, the beautiful structures and instructional materials would not be useful.