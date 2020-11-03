At least 1,200 homes were gutted last week by a mysterious fire outbreak at an internally displaced persons(IDP) camp in Gajiram village, Nganzai local government area of Borno State, officials have said.

The fire, which occurred on October 24, rendered at least 7200 IDPs homeless.

Officials said the incident was the latest in a “series of the annual fire outbreaks” that occur in Gajiram camp.

The chairperson of the Borno State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Yabawa Kolo, who confirmed the incident, said the fire gutted the entire camp.

The official said the fire disaster occurs every year “due to the lifestyle of the people”.

“Most of the local people cook their meals in the open space outside their tents during the dry season,” she said. “And when the wind blows toward the direction, the shelters are easily razed by fire.”

Mrs Kolo said her agency has conducted “a rapid assessment” and provided relief materials to the victims.

“We found out that a total of 1200 households were affected,” she said. “SEMA has obtained the approval of the state governor to deliver relief items to the affected persons. We had on Sunday delivered 25kg each of rice, beans, maize to the 1200 households who were also given mosquito nets and blankets.

“We have also received N3 million from the Senator representing Borno North, and N1.5 million donation from Honorable Muhammed Monguno, the member representing Monguno, Nganzai and Guzamala federal constituency,” she added.