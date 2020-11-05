Daily News

Fire guts Oando tank farm in Lagos

By
0
fire-guts-oando-tank-farm-in-lagos
Views: Visits 12

Agency Reporter

A tank farm belonging to Oando Plc located at Marine Beach, Ijora, Lagos State was on Thursday gutted by fire.

Mr. Ibrahim Farinloye, the Acting Zonal Coordinator, southwest Zonal Office, (NEMA) confirmed the development to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

Farinloye said the cause of the fire which started at the depot about 12.05 p.m. was yet to be ascertained.

READ ALSO: Reps summon NNPC, NAPIMS, Oando, Agip over $16.5m debt

He said all employees working in the facility had been safely evacuated.

According to him, officials of the Federal Fire Service, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) Fire Service, and the Lagos State Fire Service are presently trying to extinguish the inferno.

(NAN)

Man to die by hanging over armed robbery in Osun

Previous article

MInister, NNPC chief meet Buratai on resumption of exploration activities in Chad Basin

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Daily News