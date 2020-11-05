Agency Reporter

A tank farm belonging to Oando Plc located at Marine Beach, Ijora, Lagos State was on Thursday gutted by fire.

Mr. Ibrahim Farinloye, the Acting Zonal Coordinator, southwest Zonal Office, (NEMA) confirmed the development to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

Farinloye said the cause of the fire which started at the depot about 12.05 p.m. was yet to be ascertained.

He said all employees working in the facility had been safely evacuated.

According to him, officials of the Federal Fire Service, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) Fire Service, and the Lagos State Fire Service are presently trying to extinguish the inferno.

(NAN)