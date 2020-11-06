By Precious Igbonwelundu, and Omolola Afolabi

Oando Energy Tank Farm at Ijora, Lagos was on fire on Thursday afternoon.

The 75-million-litre capacity facility was used to store petrol, it was learnt.

The farm workers were safely evacuated from the premises before the fire started about 1pm.

Articulated vehicles usually parked nearby were also evacuated just as vehicular movement in and out of the area was stopped.

This stoppage led to gridlock across Lagos especially along Mobil Road, Apapa, Marine Beach, Boundary Road, as well as Oshodi-Apapa Expressway.

The Nation gathered that a combined team of firemen from the Nigerian Navy (NN), Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Lagos State Fire Service, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) and others battled for several hours to contain the blaze.

Confirming the incident, Director-General (DG) LASEMA, Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyintolu said there was no casualty.

He said the cause of the fire was not yet ascertained, adding that all hands were on deck to bring it under control.

Also, the acting head, Lagos Fire Service, Mrs Margaret Adeseye, said rescuers and equipment were deployed to the scene immediately a distress call was made to the Command and Control Centre around 12:35pm.

She appealed to residents to stay calm as efforts were already intensified to contain the situation.

“Firefighting operation is ongoing with all emergency responders collaborating efficiently and effectively,” she said.